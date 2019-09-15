Thousands of fetal remains found in home of former Indiana abortion doctor

CRETE, Ill. (WMAQ/NBC News) – Authorities investigate an Illinois home where they say over 2,000 medically preserved fetal remains were found this week.

The home belongs to Dr. Ulrich Klopfer, who ran abortion clinics throughout Indiana until his medical license was suspended indefinitely in 2016.

The Indiana’s attorney general alleged Klopfer, who died September 3, violated state law nine times by failing to provide qualified personnel to monitor patients undergoing surgical abortion procedures.

Klopfer’s wife’s attorney says he was contacted after the family’s estate attorney first discovered the remains on Thursday, at the doctor’s property in Crete, Illinois.

Authorities found over 2,000 medically preserved fetal remains at the property, but says there’s no evidence any medical procedures were conducted there.

The coroner’s office has since removed the remains.

Kevin Bolger, attorney of Klopfer’s Wife said, “They’re doing the best they can to cooperate with authorities and make sure everything is appropriate.”

“Lord Jesus have mercy. That is unbelievable,” said Lily, Klopfer’s neighbor.

“That’s disgusting,” said Aaron Harris, another of Klopfer’s Neighbor. “It’s kind of weird just living here now to know that there were 2,000 babies in there, dead babies in there. It’s just sad.”