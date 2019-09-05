Three charged with child sex crimes in Maryland

Law enforcement found the three accused had roles in supervising the residential area of the school.

JEFFERSON, Md. (WDVM) – Three people from three different Maryland counties are accused of sexually abusing students at a school for students with emotional and behavioral disabilities.

Jermaine Thomas of Frederick, Ariel Eppard of Hagerstown and Wesley Dean of Montgomery Village face numerous charges, ranging from sexual abuse to child pornography. Officials allege the crimes took place both on and off The Jefferson School’s campus.

The Frederick County State’s Attorney’s Office says the incidents began in 2018 and continued through this year. Law enforcement found the three accused had roles in supervising the residential area of the school. Maryland State Police and Frederick County Child Protective Services began their joint investigation in June.

“On June 5, the Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division was contacted by Child Protective Services concerning allegations of sex offenses at The Jefferson School in Jefferson Maryland. After the Maryland State Police put together evidence, they presented that information to the state’s attorney’s office,” said Will Cockey of the Frederick County State’s Attorney’s Office.

The three people accused in the case are scheduled for a bond hearing Thursday afternoon. The Frederick County state’s attorney’s office says the community can expect to learn more details about the case then.