Three troopers seriously injured after wreck in Oklahoma City involving motorcade for fallen Tulsa police sergeant

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A wreck involving Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers and the motorcade for a fallen Tulsa police has shut down part of a turnpike in Oklahoma City.

At around 11:20 a.m., the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety announced the Kilpatrick Turnpike westbound at Broadway Extension is shut down at this time due to an accident with injury. Eastbound traffic is also backed up due to this accident.

OHP officials tell KFOR three troopers are seriously injured. It is unknown if there are any other injuries at this time.

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt released the following statement after the crash:

“I ask Oklahomans to join the First Lady and me in praying for the recovery of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers who were injured, for their families and for all those affected by this terrible accident. It is always difficult to receive news of first responders being injured in the line of duty, but it is especially heartbreaking to learn this incident happened during the procession for an officer who was senselessly murdered while protecting his community.” Gov. Stitt

A motorcade was passing through Oklahoma City in honor of fallen Tulsa police Sergeant Craig Johnson.

Johnson and Officer Aurash Zarkeshan were shot on Monday after pulling over a driver on 21st Street in Tulsa. Johnson and Zarkeshan were taken to the hospital in critical condition, but sadly, Johnson died from his injuries the next day.

Sgt. Craig Johnson and Officer Aurash Zarkeshan

What led up to the wreck is unknown at this time.

Drivers should avoid the area and plan for an alternate route.

