TIMELINE: What we know about the case of the missing south Austin mom and baby

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A baby was found at a Harris County home late Thursday night, and the body of her mother, Heidi Broussard, was discovered in a car nearby as authorities were investigating their disappearance, according to NBC News.
Broussard and her daughter Margot Carey had been missing since Thursday, Dec. 12. Margot, who was born Nov. 26, turned three weeks old Tuesday.
Full Coverage
- Report: Missing Austin mom found dead, infant daughter alive outside Houston-area home
- Infant found at Harris Co. home as authorities investigate missing Austin mom Heidi Broussard & baby
- Tipline established as FBI involved in ‘continuous’ search for missing south Austin mom, baby
- Police still looking for mom, infant last seen in south Austin
The Timeline
What We Know About Heidi and Margot
- Heidi was 33 years old.
- Margot is three weeks old.
- According to her Facebook page, Heidi worked as a server at a Cracker Barrel in Buda.
- A photo provided by APD of Heidi at Cowan Elementary on the day of her disappearance shows what police believed she was wearing when she was last seen.
The Investigation
- Police have established a dedicated tip line solely for details regarding Broussard and Carey. Anyone with information is encouraged to call 512-974-5100.
- Police said as of Thursday, there wasn’t a person of interest in the case as they continue to interview family and friends.
- The FBI’s Child Abduction Deployment Response Team, the Texas Rangers, Travis County Search and Rescue Team and Texas Parks and Wildlife are all assisting with the investigation.