Tiny house living

(WAVE) Paul and Katie Wheatley have enjoyed their 2,100-square-foot house for the past few years, welcoming foreign exchange students to live in their Kentucky home.

Five or six years ago, Paul and Katie talked about downsizing—maybe transitioning into a tiny home—but for several years nothing happened. It wasn’t until a year ago that they finally decided it was time.

“I wanted to be debt free and travel,” Katie says. “So those are things that it was worth giving up everything we have to consolidate here to have those goals.”

When you walk in the door of the tiny home, you see the kitchen, with a refrigerator, sink, shelving, cabinets and a toaster oven. To the left, is a couch, with storage bins under the cushions. The couch can convert to a guest bed, too, if needed. Above the couch, is the king size bed on a pulley system that they can move up toward the ceiling for added space.

