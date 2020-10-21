Tip leads to missing boy’s rescue

KINGSLEY, Mich. (WBPN) – A 4-year-old boy missing since late July has been reunited with his mother after a social media post helped lead investigators to his location.

Azariah Petrick was found with his father in Kingsley, Michigan Tuesday.

The two were found at an RV shop where they’d been living in their vehicle as it underwent repairs.

Tom Gowen, the general manager of the Paul’s Auto & RV, alerted authorities after recognizing a picture of Azariah on a social media post featuring his missing poster.

“I saw the half picture of a little boy, from about here up, and from seeing him looking through his window every day for the last two weeks out of his RV it was kind of unmistakable,” Gowen says.

“I clicked on the link and it led me to finding pictures of Azariah and his father Mark Anthony who has given us different names, different origin stories, just not who he said he was,” Gowen adds.

