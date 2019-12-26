Tips for making Christmas gift returns hassle-free

Experts say three out of four people who received a gift this Christmas that they want to take back.

If you are one, act fast because each store has different rules.

“Make sure you know the window of when you need to return something.”

Many retailers like Best Buy, Macy’s and Overstock.com have extended their windows for returns to accommodate the holidays.

But Target stands out with a standard 90-day return policy, and at REU you get a full year.

If you’re planning on going in-person to make a return, experts say never forget the receipt. Many retailers require it.

Read the return policies closely. Some specialty items have different deadlines.

Don’t take the tags off until you decide it’s a keeper.

And if you’re returning a gift by mail, always get a tracking number so you know the package got there.

UPS predicts the peak shipping day will be Jan. 2. They call it national return day, and they’re estimating nearly 2 million packages will be shipped back up 26% from last year.

And if you can’t return your present, you can always consider other options.

There are ways to get some of your money back. You can always consider selling it on Facebook marketplace, eBay, Nextdoor, or you can try your luck at donating it.

If you got a gift card and you don’t really want it, you can take it to the store and get your money back.

LATEST STORIES: