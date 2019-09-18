Toddler climbs out 13th floor window

THE BRONX, N.Y. (CNN) – Dozens of neighbors watched in terror as a three-year-old boy crawled out a 13th floor window to sit on an air conditioning unit.

It happened Saturday evening at the Butler Houses on Webster Avenue in The Bronx, N.Y.

Cell phone video captured the terrifying moments. Witnesses called for help as they prayed the child would not fall.

At one point, the little boy leaned over before going back inside his apartment.

The mother was in the apartment at the time. She says she was cooking while two of her children watched TV in the living room. She thinks the three-year-old boy, who is autistic, ripped open the plastic liner on the side of the air conditioning unit.

The mother says she had no idea what was happening until people ran upstairs and knocked on the door to tell her. She said she is thankful her baby is OK.

“It’s a miracle from God,” she said. “I want people to know I’m a good mother. I’m not a monster.”

The NYPD and Administration for Children’s Services are both investigating the incident.

The mother says there used to be window guards, but she had them taken out a couple months ago to put in the air conditioner. She says the New York City Housing Authority has now reinstalled the window guards.

