Toddler dies after being left in car after church

National / World

by: , WTHR-TV

Posted: / Updated:

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (AP) — Police say an Indiana toddler has died after she was mistakenly left in a car when her family returned home from church.

The Hendricks County sheriff’s office says a criminal case from the “tragic loss” is unlikely.

The sheriff’s office says the 21-month-old girl died Sunday near Brownsburg, northwest of Indianapolis. Her parents and four siblings took naps after church. Family members believed someone had removed the girl from a car seat and brought her into the house.

The high temperature was in the low 80s. Efforts to revive the girl after two hours were unsuccessful.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories