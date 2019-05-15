Toddler missing since Sunday in Kentucky has been found

SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WLEX) – A Kentucky toddler who disappeared Sunday evening was found alive Wednesday afternoon not far from his home after a massive multi-agency search.

Kenneth Neil Howard, just 22 months old, was last seen about 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

The child was found just before 2 p.m. Wednesday less than 2,000 feet from the home. Rescuers say they heard the boy crying and found him on a cliff area.

“It hits home,” said Chris Hecker with Kentucky State Emergency Management. “It hits home. and we weren’t going to give up. I told the mother that when I saw her, but then we flew him out I said, ‘We didn’t give up.'”

Carter Conley, of Magoffin Search and Rescue, seconded that sentiment.

“I told the father that it’s a proud day,” Conley said. “It was a team effort, and God led us in the hands and to move that way.”

Crews had been using a drone with thermal imaging to help with the search effort.

The boy’s father, Elden Howard, offered a $5,000 reward for the child’s safe return.