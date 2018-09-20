Tons of ground beef recalled due to E.coli

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Ground beef (KSN File Photo)

More than 130,000 pounds of ground beef is being recalled for E. coli.

At least one person has died and 17 people have gotten sick from what was likely raw ground beef, according to the USDA and Centers for Disease Control.

The ground beef items were produced and packaged on June 21, 2018. The following products are subject to recall: (Products List) [View Labels (PDF only)]

Consumers are being urged to check their freezers and throw the bad meat out.

The beef was shipped to stores nationwide.

• 3-lb. chubs of "OUR CERTIFIED 73/27 FINE GRIND GROUND BEEF" with a USE

OR FREEZE BY JUL/11/18 and case code 00228749057646.

• 3-lb. chubs of "OUR CERTIFIED 73/27 FINE GRIND GROUND BEEF" with a USE

OR FREEZE BY JUL/11/18 and case code 00228749002653.

• 10-lb. chubs of "EXCEL 73/27 FINE GRIND GROUND BEEF" with a Use/Frz. By Jul

11 and case code 00228749089098.

• 10-lb. chubs of "EXCEL 73/27 FINE GRIND GROUND BEEF" with a Use/Frz. By Jul

11 and case code 90028749002751.

• 10-lb. chubs of "EXCEL 81/19 FINE GRIND GROUND BEEF" with a Use/Frz. By Jul

11 and case code 90028749003536.

• 10-lb. chubs of "EXCEL GROUND BEEF 81/19 FINE GRIND" with a Use/Frz. By Jul

11 and case code 00228749003568.

• 10-lb. chubs of "EXCEL CHUCK GROUND BEEF 81/19 FINE GRIND" with a

Use/Frz. By Jul 11 and case code 90028749402773.

• 20-lb. chubs of "EXCEL 81/19 FINE GRIND GROUND BEEF COMBO" with a

Use/Frz. By Jul 11 and case code 90028749073935.

• 10-lb. chubs of "Sterling Silver CHUCK GROUND BEEF 81/19 FINE GRIND" with a

Use/Frz. By Jul 11 and case code 00228749702416.

• 10-lb. chubs of "CERTIFIED ANGUS BEEF CHUCK GROUND BEEF 81/19 FINE

GRIND" with a Use/Frz. By Jul 11 and case code 90028749802405.

• 10-lb. chubs of "CERTIFIED ANGUS BEEF CHUCK GROUND BEEF 81/19 FINE

GRIND" with a Use/Frz. By Jul 11 with case code 00228749802413.

• 10-lb. chubs of "Fire River Farms CLASSIC GROUND BEEF 81/19 FINE GRIND"

with a USE/FREEZE BY: 07/11/2018 with case code 90734730297241.