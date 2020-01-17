Top Iran leader: Trump is a ‘clown’ who will betray Iranians

Live Now
Watch KSN Kansas Today
1  of  107
Closings and Delays
25th Judicial District Court Abilene - USD 435 Anthony-Harper - USD 361 Argonia Public Schools - USD 359 Attica - USD 511 Belle Plaine - USD 357 Bucklin - USD 459 Buhler - USD 313 Butler County Comm. College Caldwell - USD 360 Canton-Galva - USD 419 Central Plains -USD 112 Chase County - USD 284 Chase-Raymond - USD 401 Classical School of Wichita Clearwater - USD 264 Colby Public Schools - USD 315 Conway Springs - USD 356 Cornerstone Classical - Salina DeLoss V Smith Senior Center Dodge City - USD 443 Dodge City Community College Dodge City Sacred Heart Douglass Public Schools - USD 396 Durham-Hillsboro-Lehigh - USD 410 Ell-Saline - USD 307 Ellinwood Public Schools - USD 355 Ellis - St. Mary Elementary Ellis - USD 388 Ellsworth - USD 327 Elyria Christian - McPherson Eureka - USD 389 Fairfield - USD 310 Finney County Meals on Wheels Finney County Senior Center Finney County Transit Flinthills - USD 492 Ft Larned - USD 495 Garden City - USD 457 Goessel - USD 411 Haven Public Schools - USD 312 Hays-Holy Family Elementary Head Start/Early Head Start Herington - USD 487 Hillsboro Senior Center Hodgeman County - USD 227 Hoisington - USD 431 Hugoton Public Schools - USD 210 Kingman-Norwich - USD 331 Kinsley-Offerle - USD 347 Kiowa County - USD 422 Kismet-Plains - USD 483 LaCrosse - USD 395 Lakin - USD 215 Leoti - USD 467 Liberal - USD 480 Liberal Head Start/Early Head Start Lincoln - USD 298 Lyons - USD 405 Macksville - USD 351 Madison-Virgil - USD 386 Marian - Thomas More Prep Marion-Florence - USD 408 McPherson - St. Joseph Elementary McPherson - USD 418 Meade - USD 226 Minneola - USD 219 Montezuma - USD 371 Moscow Public Schools - USD 209 Moundridge - USD 423 Nickerson - USD 309 Oakley - USD 274 Oberlin - USD 294 Osborne County - USD 392 Otis-Bison - USD 403 Pawnee Heights - USD 496 Peabody-Burns - USD 398 Plainville - USD 270 Pretty Prairie - USD 311 Rolla - USD 217 Rural Vista - USD 481 Sacred Heart Grade School - Plainville Salina - USD 305 Satanta - USD 507 Scott County - USD 466 Skyline Schools - USD 438 Smith Center - USD 237 Smoky Valley - USD 400 Solomon - USD 393 South Barber - USD 255 South Gray - USD 476 Southeast Of Saline - USD 306 Spearville - USD 381 Stafford - USD 349 Stanton County - USD 452 Sterling - USD 376 Stockton - USD 271 Sublette - USD 374 Sylvan Grove - USD 299 Triplains - USD 275 Twin Valley - USD 240 Udall - USD 463 Ulysses - USD 214 Ulysses Head Start/Early Head Start Victoria - USD 432 Waconda - USD 272 Western Plains - USD 106

Top Iran leader: Trump is a ‘clown’ who will betray Iranians

National / World

by: AMIR VAHDAT and JOSEPH KRAUSS, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE-In this file photo released on May 22, 2019 by the official website of the office of the Iranian supreme leader, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks to a group of students in Tehran, Iran. Iran’s supreme leader will deliver a Friday, Jan. 17, 2020 sermon in Tehran for the first time since 2012, as the Islamic Republic grapples with the fallout from the targeted killing of its top general in a U.S. airstrike and popular anger at its accidental shootdown of a passenger plane. (Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP, File)

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s supreme leader said President Donald Trump is a “clown” who only pretends to support the Iranian people but will “push a poisonous dagger” into their backs, as he struck a defiant tone in his first Friday sermon in Tehran in eight years.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said the mass funerals for Iran’s top general, who was killed in a U.S. airstrike earlier this month, show that the Iranian people support the Islamic Republic despite its recent trials. He said the “cowardly” killing of Soleimani had taken out the most effective commander in the battle against the Islamic State group.

In response, Iran launched a barrage of ballistic missiles targeting U.S. troops in Iraq, without causing serious injuries. Khamenei said the strike had dealt a “blow to America’s image” as a superpower. In part of the sermon delivered in Arabic, he said the “real punishment” would be in forcing the U.S. to withdraw from the Middle East.

As Iran’s Revolutionary Guard braced for an American counterattack that never came, it mistakenly shot down a Ukrainian jetliner shortly after it took off from Tehran’s international airport, killing all 176 passengers on board, mostly Iranians.

Authorities concealed their role in the tragedy for three days, initially blaming the crash on a technical problem. Their admission of responsibility triggered days of street protests, which security forces dispersed with live ammunition and tear gas.

Khamenei called the shootdown of the plane a “bitter accident” that saddened Iran as much as it made its enemies happy. He said Iran’s enemies had seized on the crash to question the Islamic Republic, the Revolutionary Guard and the armed forces.

He also lashed out at Western countries, saying they are too weak to “bring Iranians to their knees.” He said Britain, France and Germany, which this week triggered a dispute mechanism to try and bring Iran back into compliance with the unraveling 2015 nuclear agreement, were “contemptible” governments and “servants” of the United States.

He said Iran was willing to negotiate, but not with the United States.

Khamenei has held the country’s top office since 1989 and has the final say on all major decisions. The 80-year-old leader openly wept at the funeral of Soleimani and vowed “harsh retaliation” against the United States.

Thousands of people attended the Friday prayers, occasionally interrupting his speech by chanting “God is greatest!” and “Death to America!”

Tensions between Iran and the United States have steadily escalated since President Donald Trump withdrew the U.S. from Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, which had imposed restrictions on its nuclear program in exchange for the lifting of international sanctions.

The U.S. has since imposed crippling sanctions on Iran, including its vital oil and gas industry, pushing the country into an economic crisis that has ignited several waves of sporadic, leaderless protests. Trump has openly encouraged the protesters — even tweeting in Farsi — hoping that the protests and the sanctions will bring about fundamental change in a longtime adversary.

After Soleimani was killed, Iran announced it would no longer be bound by the limitations in the nuclear agreement. European countries who have been trying to salvage the deal responded earlier this week by invoking a dispute mechanism that could result in even more sanctions.

Khamenei was always skeptical of the nuclear agreement, arguing that the United States could not be trusted. But he allowed President Hassan Rouhani, a relative moderate, to conclude the agreement with President Barack Obama. Since Trump’s withdrawal, he has repeatedly said there can be no negotiations with the United States.

Khamenei last delivered a Friday sermon in February 2012, when he called Israel a “cancerous tumor” and vowed to support anyone confronting it. He also warned against any U.S. strikes on Iran over its nuclear program, saying the U.S. would be damaged “10 times over.”

___

Krauss reported from Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Associated Press writer Bassem Mroue in Beirut contributed.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories