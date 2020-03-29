Tornado tears through shopping area in Arkansas; 3 injured

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Officials in Arkansas say a tornado ripped through northeast Arkansas and hurt three people in the college town of Jonesboro.
Local media coverage showed buildings missing walls and with roofs ripped away Saturday. Jonesboro E-911 Director Jeff Presley tells the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that three people hurt were hospitalized and that first responders were searching the area.
Forecasters with the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, warned that a severe weather outbreak was possible for much of the central U.S. Forecasters said tornadoes, large hail and damaging winds are possible, particularly in parts of Illinois and Iowa.
