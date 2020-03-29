Tornado tears through shopping area in Arkansas; 3 injured

A group of people help clear debris and salvage items from Pawn Depot after a tornado touched down Saturday, March 28, 2020, in Jonesboro, Ark. (Quentin Winstine/The Jonesboro Sun via AP)

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Officials in Arkansas say a tornado ripped through northeast Arkansas and hurt three people in the college town of Jonesboro.

Local media coverage showed buildings missing walls and with roofs ripped away Saturday. Jonesboro E-911 Director Jeff Presley tells the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that three people hurt were hospitalized and that first responders were searching the area.

Forecasters with the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, warned that a severe weather outbreak was possible for much of the central U.S. Forecasters said tornadoes, large hail and damaging winds are possible, particularly in parts of Illinois and Iowa.

5:20 PM-Here is a look at the tornado that intensified and moved through Jonesboro, AR this evening around 5 PM. @NWSMemphis continues to monitor this storm as it moves northeast, very dangerous! #arwx pic.twitter.com/3OXFEszbuq — NWS Little Rock (@NWSLittleRock) March 28, 2020

Unreal up close footage from Said Said in Jonesboro. He owns the Triple S Phones shop and stated the tornado came VERY quick.



Scary footage. I can’t imagine. @ReedTimmerAccu @JimCantore #arwx pic.twitter.com/KFWqpdKbEx — Zachary Hall (@WxZachary) March 28, 2020

