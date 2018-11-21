Tossed concrete kills driver Video

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police believe a large rock thrown from an overpass caused a deadly crash in downtown Nashville, Tennessee and detectives are working to determine if it was done intentionally.

The incident happened in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 24 just before 5 a.m. Tuesday.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, officials are working to determine if the rock was intentionally thrown off the Shelby Avenue Bridge, hitting a Nissan GT-R sports car on the interstate below.

The driver, identified as 54-year-old Joe C. Shelton Jr., was pronounced dead at the scene.

The rock landed in the windshield of Shelton's vehicle and hit him in the face. After Shelton was hit, he sideswiped a Toyota pickup truck and a guardrail before coming to a stop.

