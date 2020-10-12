Tossed sandbag injures Michigan driver

DETROIT, Mich. (WDIV) – A Michigan man has been arrested for throwing 40-pound sandbags off a highway overpass.
One of the bags struck a car passing below, seriously injuring the driver.
State police say the woman was lucky she wasn’t killed when one sandbag crashed through her windshield.
41-year-old David Garcia of Brighton has been charged with one count of “throwing objects at trains-cars causing serious impairment.”
If convicted, he could face up to 10 years in prison.
LATEST STORIES:
- Second stimulus checks: No House vote expected this week on federal aid
- Wichita State launches COVID-19 asymptomatic surveillance testing program
- Watch Live: Senate confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett resume
- Taylor’s Forecast: Cooler today after a cold front blew through last night
- Security guard jailed in deadly shooting at Denver protests