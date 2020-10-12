Tossed sandbag injures Michigan driver

DETROIT, Mich. (WDIV) – A Michigan man has been arrested for throwing 40-pound sandbags off a highway overpass.

One of the bags struck a car passing below, seriously injuring the driver.

State police say the woman was lucky she wasn’t killed when one sandbag crashed through her windshield.

41-year-old David Garcia of Brighton has been charged with one count of “throwing objects at trains-cars causing serious impairment.”

If convicted, he could face up to 10 years in prison.

LATEST STORIES: