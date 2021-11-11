Train destroys truck in Potawatomie County

National / World

by: Matthew Self

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: Images_By_Kenny/iStock/Getty Images Plus/Getty Images

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY (KSNT) – A train collided with a truck in Pottawatomie County on Aiken Switch Road. No injuries were reported.

The train hit a truck near a private crossing near the Jeffrey Energy Center off of Aiken Switch Road about three miles west of Highway 63 at around 4:35 p.m. according to the Pottawatomie Sheriff’s Department.

No injuries have been reported in the incident. The truck belonged to a railway contract worker conducting work on the line when the incident occurred.

The Pottawatomie Sheriff’s Department is currently investigating the matter.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories