Train destroys truck in Potawatomie County

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY (KSNT) – A train collided with a truck in Pottawatomie County on Aiken Switch Road. No injuries were reported.

The train hit a truck near a private crossing near the Jeffrey Energy Center off of Aiken Switch Road about three miles west of Highway 63 at around 4:35 p.m. according to the Pottawatomie Sheriff’s Department.

No injuries have been reported in the incident. The truck belonged to a railway contract worker conducting work on the line when the incident occurred.

The Pottawatomie Sheriff’s Department is currently investigating the matter.