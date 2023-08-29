(KTLA) — A convicted felon accused of sneaking into a California home in the middle of the night and touching a 12-year-old girl was being held without bond Monday, according to police.

Around 12:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to a home in Riverside on a report of a possible burglary.

Police said the suspect, Daveon Alvarez, 28, entered the home through an unlocked door and encountered the 12-year-old girl, who was sleeping on the couch.

“He touched the girl’s face, which startled her, and she ran off to alert her family,” police said.

Daveon Alvarez is seen on dash camera footage from Riverside Police. Aug. 28, 2023. (Riverside Police Department)

As officers canvassed the neighborhood for witnesses, they learned that Alvarez had been going through cars and fled the home with a set of car keys.

He was arrested nearby.

Police said Alvarez is a transient from the desert area who was on parole for auto theft. He was booked into jail for what they said was annoying or molesting a child, burglary, attempted auto theft and violating parole.

“Great job by the officers for finding this parolee quickly, but a special thanks to the young girl for being brave and providing enough information to put this criminal in jail,” police said.