Truman Presidential Library and Museum reopens after 2 year, $29M renovation

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (WDAF) – The Harry S. Truman Presidential Library and Museum reopens to the public Friday, July 2 after a massive $29 million renovation, with hours and visitor numbers initially restricted because of pandemic regulations.

The project took two years to complete. The museum closed in 2019 to allow crews to build a new museum entrance and permanent exhibition.

This is the largest renovation at the museum since it opened in 1957.  The project includes a sparkling new entrance; many more artifacts, photographs, videos and films; and exhibits that encourage visitors to touch and interact with displays.

One solemn gallery showcases Truman’s first four months in office, some of the most consequential months in U.S. history. Germany surrendered, the U.S. dropped nuclear bombs on Japan to end World War II, and world leaders at the Potsdam conference determined the makeup of the postwar world.

Nearly everyone knows Truman dropped the bombs, but his legacy was formed in the next 7 1/2 years of his presidency, when he set out to win the peace and put the world back together, said Museum Director Kurt Graham.

“If you focus only on the bomb, you miss the heart of his legacy. My job isn’t to say he got everything right, but I think it’s important for people, especially young people, to realize that Harry Truman had more influence on the world they have inherited than most other U.S. presidents,” he said.

The museum houses all kinds of memorabilia from Truman’s campaign in 1948, and also historic obstacles the world faced during that time. President Truman’s grandson, Clifton Truman Daniel even narrated a video about his famous whistle-stop tour.

Crews are still working on a replica of Truman’s Oval Office. That’s expected to open later this year at the museum. The upgrades at the museum are being completed in celebration of the 75th anniversary of Truman’s presidency.

The museum is open from Wednesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are needed and will be timed. Click here to buy tickets.

  • People take part in an interactive exhibit about the red scare during a tour of the Harry S. Truman Presidential Library and Museum Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in Independence, Mo. The facility will reopen July 2 after a nearly $30 million renovation project. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
  • People view an exhibit on the Cold War during a tour of the Harry S. Truman Presidential Library and Museum Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in Independence, Mo. The facility will reopen July 2 after a nearly $30 million renovation project. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
  • Museum director Kurt Graham talks about Harry S. Truman’s social programs during a tour of the Harry S. Truman Presidential Library and Museum Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in Independence, Mo. The facility will reopen July 2 after a nearly $30 million renovation project. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
  • A small paper crane folded by Sadako Sasaki, a Japanese girl who died from radiation poisoning after the atomic bomb was dropped on Hiroshima, is on display at the Harry S. Truman Presidential Library and Museum Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in Independence, Mo. The facility will reopen July 2 after a nearly $30 million renovation project. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
  • Brian Schultz looks at an exhibit about the Korean War during a tour of the Harry S. Truman Presidential Library and Museum Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in Independence, Mo. The facility will reopen July 2 after a nearly $30 million renovation project. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
  • People view an exhibit about the 1948 presidential election during a tour of the Harry S. Truman Presidential Library and Museum Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in Independence, Mo. The facility will reopen July 2 after a nearly $30 million renovation project. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
  • Keith Glenn views a safety plug from the atomic the bomb that was dropped on Nagasaki while touring the Harry S. Truman Presidential Library and Museum Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in Independence, Mo. The facility will reopen July 2 after a nearly $30 million renovation project. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
  • Visitor’s view an exhibit near a sign that reads “The Buck Stops Here,” which once sat on the President Harry S. Truman’s desk at the Harry S. Truman Presidential Library and Museum Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in Independence, Mo. The facility will reopen July 2 after a nearly $30 million renovation project. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
  • Museum director Kurt Graham leads a tour of the Harry S. Truman Presidential Library and Museum Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in Independence, Mo. The facility will reopen July 2 after a nearly $30 million renovation project. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
  • People view an exhibit about the Korean War during a tour of the Harry S. Truman Presidential Library and Museum Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in Independence, Mo. The facility will reopen July 2 after a nearly $30 million renovation project. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
  • Museum director Kurt Graham leads a tour of the Harry S. Truman Presidential Library and Museum Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in Independence, Mo. The facility will reopen July 2 after a nearly $30 million renovation project. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
  • Museum director Kurt Graham leads a tour of the Harry S. Truman Presidential Library and Museum Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in Independence, Mo. The facility will reopen July 2 after a nearly $30 million renovation project. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
  • Courtship letters written by Harry S. Truman to Bess Wallace are part of an exhibit about the early life of Truman at the Harry S. Truman Presidential Library and Museum Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in Independence, Mo. The facility will reopen July 2 after a nearly $30 million renovation project. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
  • Courtship letters written by Harry S. Truman to Bess Wallace are part of an exhibit about the early life of Truman at the Harry S. Truman Presidential Library and Museum Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in Independence, Mo. The facility will reopen July 2 after a nearly $30 million renovation project. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

