Trump’s 4th plans under fire

WASHINGTON (NBC News) – President Trump is adding tanks on the ground, jets in the air and a speech at the Lincoln Memorial to this year’s “Salute to America” July 4th celebration in Washington, D.C.

Critics accuse the president of doing something none of his predecessors would have done: Turning a nonpartisan celebration into a political rally.

The display of military hardware is something the president has wanted since he attended a Bastille Day military parade in France a couple years ago.

On Twitter Tuesday, the president said, “The Pentagon and our great military leaders are thrilled to be doing this.”

Not everyone agrees.

“Believe me, they would rather be having a beer and be at a barbecue on the Fourth of July like the rest of the country,” says Admiral James Stavridis, the former NATO Supreme Allied Commander.

Local authorities are facing new challenges as hundreds of thousands of people converge on the National Mall.

The White House says it is isn’t a political event but is under fire for handing out VIP tickets to appointees and Republican donors.