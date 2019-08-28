TSA bans Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge ‘thermal detonator’ Coke bottles

The TSA says a new Star Wars-themed Coke bottles look too much like explosives so the popular souvenir item is now banned from all checked and carry-on luggage.

The bottles are shaped like small orbs that resemble either a droid or a thermal detonator.

They are only sold inside the “Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge” theme parks at Disney World and Disney Land.

At $5.49, they’re one of the most affordable souvenirs at galaxy’s edge.

TSA announced on Twitter that the bottles are banned because they fall into the category of “replica and inert explosives.”

