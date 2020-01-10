TSA releases record breaking holiday travel numbers

The Transportation Security Administration says they saw a record-breaking number of travelers during the end-of-year holiday period.

The TSA says they screened close to 44 million passengers and crew members from Dec. 19, 2019, through Jan. 5, 2020. The busiest day was Friday, Dec. 27, when more than 2.6 million travelers passed through TSA security checkpoints nationwide.

Typically, TSA screens about 2.1 to 2.2 million travelers on an average weekday.

According to the TSA, the average passenger waited less than 30 minutes in a checkpoint line. A passenger in the TSA pre-check lane waited less than 10 minutes.

LATEST STORIES: