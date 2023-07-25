WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Tuesday, July 25, is World Drowning Prevention Day.
“Drowning can happen in seconds and is one of the leading causes of death amongst very young children,” said the City-Cowley County Health Department.
The CCCHD shared tips on staying safe when beating the heat:
Learn to swim
- Never enter the water unless you know how to swim
- Lessons are available for all ages and skill levels
Look for lifeguards
- Swim in areas supervised by lifeguards who are trained for rescue and for CPR
Learn CPR and rescue techniques
- Knowing these techniques may allow you to save someone else’s life
Supervise children
- Never leave children unattended near a body of water
- Give your undivided attention to your children, attractions can lead to tragedies
Don’t swim alone
- Having someone nearby who can help or get help can mean the difference between life and death
Know your limits
- Don’t enter waters that may be beyond your skill level
“Remember that when you take your young ones to the pool, put away the smartphone and give them your undivided attention!” the CCCHD said.