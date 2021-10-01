Dodge City Community College responds to a deadly helicopter and plane collision in Arizona

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP & KSNW) — Officials in Arizona say a helicopter crashed and burned after the copter collided in midair over suburban Phoenix with a single-engine plane that landed safely at an airport. Both occupants of the helicopter died.

Chandler Police Sgt. Jason McClimans says that the collision happened Friday morning near Chandler Municipal Airport. News video showed a fire crew using a tarp to cover the helicopter’s burned wreckage in brush near the airport’s southern boundary.

The plane’s occupants did not need medical treatment, and no one on the ground was injured. The owner of the plane says the people on board it were a flight instructor and a student pilot.

Chandler police told NBC affiliate KPNX of Phoenix that the helicopter was operated by Quantum Helicopters and the plane was operated by Flight Operations Academy.

According to KPNX, the Federal Aviation Administration released a statement Friday after the incident. According to the FAA, two people were aboard each aircraft.

A single-engine Piper PA-28 and a Robinson R22 helicopter collided in the vicinity of Chandler Municipal Airport in Arizona around 7:42 a.m. local time today. The helicopter crashed near the airport, and the airplane landed safely on the runway with a damaged landing gear. Initial reports indicate two people were aboard each aircraft. FAA statement

According to the Dodge City Community College website, the school operates a helicopter flight instructor program from the Quantum Helicopters facility in Chandler, Arizona.

Dodge City Community College released the following statement Friday regarding the crash.

Dodge City Community College (DC3) administration received reports shortly after 9:30 a.m. CST, on Friday, Oct. 1, regarding an incident at the Chandler Municipal Airport, in Chandler, Ariz., at the site of the DC3 Flight Instructor Program. At this time, details are still forthcoming, and officials are working to notify the appropriate families of those involved in the incident. Josh Thompson, the DC3 Director of Security and the head of the DC3 Critical Incident Response Plan, is on-site coordinating with local emergency responders. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the pilots and their families. Dodge City Community College statement

The identities of the helicopter occupants have not yet been released pending notification of family. The FAA and NTSB will be investigating the accident.