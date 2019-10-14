1  of  2
Breaking News
One dead, several injured after crash in west Wichita Amber Alert expanded for abducted Alabama 3-year-old; 2 in custody

Two dead, one missing after New Orleans collapse

National / World

by: NBC News

Posted: / Updated:

NEW ORLEANS, La. (NBC News) – Crews in New Orleans are carefully trying to find a worker believed to be missing in the ruins of a hotel that collapsed Saturday.

The worker was at the Hard Rock Hotel, under construction just outside the French Quarter, when it partially caved in Saturday.  

“We have teams that are currently making entry into the building again as we speak, and in an effort to try and locate the one victim that we have not been able to locate,” New Orleans Fire Superintendent Tim McConnell said Sunday.

At least two people were killed when the building collapsed. Only one of the bodies has been recovered. Another 30 people were hurt, and one remains in the hospital.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories