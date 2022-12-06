CASS COUNTY, Mo. — The Cass County Sheriff’s Department is searching for two inmates that escaped from the county jail Monday, including one man who was convicted for leading a criminal enterprise, accused of murdering two people and a number of assaults.

Sergio Perez-Martinez, of Panorama City, California, and Trevor Scott Sparks, of Kansas City, Missouri, escaped Monday night. The sheriff’s department is currently working with the U.S. Marshals office in searching for the two inmates.

Martinez was being held for possession of dangerous drugs. Sparks was awaiting sentencing after being convicted by a federal jury last month.

Jurors found Sparks guilty of leading a criminal enterprise linked to two murders and multiple violent assaults.

Federal court documents also say Sparks’ group distributed at least a kilogram of methamphetamine every day for nearly a year in the Kansas City, Springfield, St. Joseph, and St. Louis areas between Jan. 1, 2017, and Dec. 12, 2018.

During Sparks’ trial, the jury heard evidence that the drug-trafficking organization Sparks led was behind the murder of James Hampton. Prosecutors said Sparks had members of his organization abduct Hampton because Sparks thought Hampton could help find drugs and money stolen from him.

When Hampton didn’t help, someone tied him up and drove him from St. Louis to Kansas City in the trunk of a car. Brittanie Broyles, who was with Hampton was also abducted.

Investigators located Hampton’s car and body burning in Bates City, Mo. in August 2018. Two days later officers found Broyles’ body by the Super Flea in the Northeast area of Kansas City. She had been shot twice in her head.

Sparks has been in federal custody without bond since his arrest on Dec. 18, 2018.

Other members of Sparks’ organization have recently pleaded guilty for their roles in the drug distribution and related crimes.