Two Kansas City, Missouri officers accused of assaulting transgender woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSHB) – It’s been a tough year for Brianna Hill’s family.

“We miss Brianna, we really do,” says Rena Childs, Hill’s aunt.

They still are grieving the loss of Hill, a transgender woman, after her death in an October 2019 shooting. On Saturday, they reflected on another incident months prior that was captured on video.

On May 24, 2019, Kansas City, Missouri, officers responded to a disturbance outside a beauty supply store when they got into an altercation with Hill.

On Friday, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced charges against KCPD officers 37-year-old Matthew Brummett and 47-year-old Charles Prichard on one misdemeanor charge each of fourth-degree assault

Hill’s family said justice was not entirely served.

“No, they shouldn’t have gotten a misdemeanor,” Childs says. “It should have been a felony. It should have been aggravated assault. You don’t treat a human being like that.”

Attorneys for the officers say they used reasonable force. The video shows them kneeing the woman in the face, torso and ribs and forcing her arms over her head while handcuffed.

