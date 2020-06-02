Live Now
Watch Newsfeed Now

Two officers hit by car during protest in New York

National / World

by: Kelly Khatib and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A New York police officer and a state trooper were seriously injured after being hit by a car Monday night.

The driver and passengers of the vehicle were taken into custody, and both officers were in stable condition, according to Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz.

Police said the car drove through a line of officers at a protest on Buffalo’s East Side.

Both officers were taken to a hospital with serious injuries. Police also reported that two people had been shot and advised people to avoid the area.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories