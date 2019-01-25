Tyson Foods to Donate Over 685,000 Meals to Federal Workers
WASHINGTON (KNWA) - Tyson Foods has pledged to donate over 85 tons of food to help federal workers affected by the partial government shutdown, KNWA reports.
Tyson plans to deliver more than 685,000 meals to help Washington, D.C. area federal workers in need, including those impacted by the shutdown, according to a Tyson Foods news release.
"Social service agencies are experiencing increased demand for assistance in the weeks after the government shutdown, so the company is making deliveries to a food bank, a community kitchen and a non-profit group that supports military service members and their families," the news release states.
The food deliveries will include:
- Three truckloads of chicken to the Capital Area Food Bank over the next three weeks including one in coordination with the League of Latin American Citizens.
- A shipment of 14,000 pounds of chicken later this month to the DC Central Kitchen, which prepares food for people in need.
- A 40,000-pound truckload of chicken to the USO Warrior and Family Center at Fort Belvoir, Va., on February 6, for distribution by the USO of Metropolitan Washington - Baltimore (USO Metro) to Coast Guard workers and their families.
