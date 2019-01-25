Tyson Foods to Donate Over 685,000 Meals to Federal Workers

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Tyson Foods (AP Photo/Danny Johnston, File)

WASHINGTON (KNWA) - Tyson Foods has pledged to donate over 85 tons of food to help federal workers affected by the partial government shutdown, KNWA reports.

Tyson plans to deliver more than 685,000 meals to help Washington, D.C. area federal workers in need, including those impacted by the shutdown, according to a Tyson Foods news release.

"Social service agencies are experiencing increased demand for assistance in the weeks after the government shutdown, so the company is making deliveries to a food bank, a community kitchen and a non-profit group that supports military service members and their families," the news release states.

The food deliveries will include: