U.S. Census Bureau suspends field operations until June

The U.S. Census Bureau is adapting or delaying some of our operations to protect the health and safety of staff and the public and make sure we get the same population counted another way.

The 2020 Census is underway and more households across America are responding every day. Online, phone and mailed self-responses will continue throughout the data collection process. In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, the U.S. Census Bureau is adjusting 2020 Census operations in order to:

Protect the health and safety of the American public and Census Bureau employees.

Implement guidance from Federal, State, and local authorities regarding COVID-19.

Ensure a complete and accurate count of all communities.

Under the adjusted 2020 Census operational plan, field activities would resume after June 1, 2020, as Area Census Offices begin returning to full staff capacity. In-person activities, including enumeration, office work, and processing activities, will incorporate the most current guidance from authorities to ensure the health and safety of staff and the public.

