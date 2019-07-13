U.S. Secretary of Labor Alex Acosta steps down

(NBC News) Embattled U.S. Secretary of Labor Alex Acosta is stepping down.

Acosta has been under fire for his handling of a sex crimes case against wealthy businessman Jeffrey Epstein more than a decade ago, when Acosta was U.S. Attorney for Southern Florida.

Embattled U.S. Secretary of Labor Alex Acosta announces his resignation following intense scrutiny of his involvement in secret plea deal offered to convicted sex offender Jeffery Epstein.

New sex trafficking charges against Epstein cast scrutiny on a secret plea deal approved by Acosta that resulted in less than a year in jail.

“It would be selfish for me to stay in this position and continue talking about a case that is 12 years old rather than about the amazing economy that we have right now. So I submitted my resignation to the President effective seven days from today,” Acosta said.

