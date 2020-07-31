U.S. Senator Moran talks about next stimulus plan with KSN

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Republican U.S. Senator Jerry Moran says there is a lot of work to do before the next round of stimulus checks are on its way.

“It is a difficult circumstance. There is not a lot of common ground at the moment,” said Senator Moran.

Moran told KSN that DC lawmakers were able to overcome issues in earlier stimulus packages. But on this round the Senate Republicans are pushing a one trillion dollar plan while Democrats want a three trillion dollar stimulus plan.

We asked if they can find middle ground anytime soon.

“It spends too much money,” said Senator Moran of the Democrat version of the plan.

The Senator did say there is agreement on the basic moving parts of a plan so there is hope. Efforts will revolve around stimulus and individual checks. But the efforts will have to center specifically on health issues.

“I want to make sure this is not just another congressional effort to throw everything together and combine everything somebody has a desire to spend money on,” said Senator Moran. “I’m of the view that we get our economy back not by a bunch more programs, not by a bunch more spending, but by doing the things necessary. Investing in testing, in vaccine and its research and in its logistics. How do we, once we get a vaccine, how do we distribute it?”

Senate Republicans, Moran says, agree they will have to work with and get support from Democrats to get a bill to the President.

But finding middle ground on the difference between one and three trillion dollars remains a challenge before the next stimulus checks can get to Americans.

“We just don’t have a lot of common ground,” said Senator Moran. “Not yet.”

