U.S. surpasses Italy as country with the most coronavirus-related deaths

by: KXAN Staff

(KXAN) — The U.S. has overtaken Italy for the highest death toll in the world from the coronavirus, Johns Hopkins University says.

The U.S. has a confirmed 19,666 deaths followed by Italy with 18,849 based on data from Worldometer which receives reports directly from Government communication channels.

On Friday the U.S. recorded 2,074 deaths in the largest increase in coronavirus related deaths since the beginning of the outbreak, according to a CNN report.

