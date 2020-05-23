U.S Treasury, IRS release latest state-by-state Economic Impact Payment figures

WASHINGTON D.C. (KSNW) – The Treasury Department and the Internal Revenue Service Friday released updated state-by-state figures for Economic Impact Payments reflecting the opening weeks of the program.

“Economic Impact Payments have continued going out at a rapid rate to Americans across the country,” said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig. “We remind people to visit IRS.gov for the latest information, including answers to the most common questions we see surrounding the payments. We also continue to urge those who don’t normally have a filing requirement, including those with little or no income, that they can quickly register for the payments on IRS.gov.”

Millions of people who do not typically file a tax return are eligible to receive these payments. Payments are automatic for people who filed a tax return in 2018 or 2019, receive Social Security retirement, survivor or disability benefits (SSDI), Railroad Retirement benefits, as well as Supplemental Security Income (SSI) and Veterans Affairs beneficiaries who didn’t file a tax return in the last two years.

For those who don’t receive federal benefits and didn’t have a filing obligation in 2018 or 2019, the IRS continues to encourage them to visit the Non-Filer tool at IRS.gov so they can quickly register for Economic Impact Payments. People can continue to receive their payment throughout the year.

StateState
postal code		Total Number of EIP PaymentsTotal Amount of EIP Payments
AlabamaAL2,332,771$     3,988,469,624
AlaskaAK333,429$        580,774,111
ArizonaAZ3,242,043$     5,573,167,261
ArkansasAR1,428,624$     2,496,524,966
CaliforniaCA16,869,636$   27,897,283,972
ColoradoCO2,605,089$     4,407,408,401
ConnecticutCT1,601,397$     2,609,644,445
DelawareDE463,653$        778,262,906
District of ColumbiaDC308,306$        421,734,460
FloridaFL10,618,792$   17,546,164,251
GeorgiaGA4,763,109$     8,081,253,826
HawaiiHI691,424$     1,179,264,436
IowaIA1,477,214$     2,660,402,672
IdahoID808,118$     1,512,453,150
IllinoisIL5,729,351$     9,630,495,809
IndianaIN3,174,698$     5,613,824,661
KansasKS1,310,151$     2,359,448,490
KentuckyKY2,199,370$     3,824,826,391
LouisianaLA2,186,332$     3,680,836,165
MaineME714,941$     1,215,239,330
MarylandMD2,692,062$     4,380,831,484
MassachusettsMA3,136,787$     5,028,963,151
MichiganMI4,813,156$     8,286,614,929
MinnesotaMN2,613,771$     4,577,086,990
MississippiMS1,427,440$     2,422,655,854
MissouriMO2,933,973$    5,118,911,639
MontanaMT527,902$        932,003,084
NebraskaNE887,877$     1,611,581,538
NevadaNV1,496,510$     2,484,078,422
New HampshireNH676,004$     1,139,776,925
New JerseyNJ3,955,396$     6,507,621,505
New MexicoNM997,072$     1,684,917,178
New YorkNY9,341,632$   15,034,060,259
North CarolinaNC4,820,974$     8,264,415,092
North DakotaND354,768$        632,983,746
OhioOH5,828,477$     9,833,041,489
OklahomaOK1,799,803$     3,190,860,867
OregonOR2,031,861$     3,425,278,483
PennsylvaniaPA6,258,107$   10,596,406,088
Rhode IslandRI536,218$        869,615,684
South CarolinaSC2,443,864$     4,174,979,940
South DakotaSD416,962$        759,483,658
TennesseeTN3,305,606$     5,693,071,645
TexasTX12,396,590$   21,635,810,592
UtahUT1,287,162$     2,494,199,291
VermontVT327,867$        555,841,287
VirginiaVA3,796,975$     6,447,589,217
WashingtonWA3,453,810$     5,876,091,642
West VirginiaWV913,264$     1,578,210,674
WisconsinWI2,817,912$     4,948,382,340
WyomingWY270,626$        488,905,666
Foreign Addresses 748,724$      1,222,795,510

