U.S Treasury, IRS release latest state-by-state Economic Impact Payment figures

WASHINGTON D.C. (KSNW) – The Treasury Department and the Internal Revenue Service Friday released updated state-by-state figures for Economic Impact Payments reflecting the opening weeks of the program.

“Economic Impact Payments have continued going out at a rapid rate to Americans across the country,” said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig. “We remind people to visit IRS.gov for the latest information, including answers to the most common questions we see surrounding the payments. We also continue to urge those who don’t normally have a filing requirement, including those with little or no income, that they can quickly register for the payments on IRS.gov.”

Millions of people who do not typically file a tax return are eligible to receive these payments. Payments are automatic for people who filed a tax return in 2018 or 2019, receive Social Security retirement, survivor or disability benefits (SSDI), Railroad Retirement benefits, as well as Supplemental Security Income (SSI) and Veterans Affairs beneficiaries who didn’t file a tax return in the last two years.

For those who don’t receive federal benefits and didn’t have a filing obligation in 2018 or 2019, the IRS continues to encourage them to visit the Non-Filer tool at IRS.gov so they can quickly register for Economic Impact Payments. People can continue to receive their payment throughout the year.

postal code Total Number of EIP Payments Total Amount of EIP Payments Alabama AL 2,332,771 $ 3,988,469,624 Alaska AK 333,429 $ 580,774,111 Arizona AZ 3,242,043 $ 5,573,167,261 Arkansas AR 1,428,624 $ 2,496,524,966 California CA 16,869,636 $ 27,897,283,972 Colorado CO 2,605,089 $ 4,407,408,401 Connecticut CT 1,601,397 $ 2,609,644,445 Delaware DE 463,653 $ 778,262,906 District of Columbia DC 308,306 $ 421,734,460 Florida FL 10,618,792 $ 17,546,164,251 Georgia GA 4,763,109 $ 8,081,253,826 Hawaii HI 691,424 $ 1,179,264,436 Iowa IA 1,477,214 $ 2,660,402,672 Idaho ID 808,118 $ 1,512,453,150 Illinois IL 5,729,351 $ 9,630,495,809 Indiana IN 3,174,698 $ 5,613,824,661 Kansas KS 1,310,151 $ 2,359,448,490 Kentucky KY 2,199,370 $ 3,824,826,391 Louisiana LA 2,186,332 $ 3,680,836,165 Maine ME 714,941 $ 1,215,239,330 Maryland MD 2,692,062 $ 4,380,831,484 Massachusetts MA 3,136,787 $ 5,028,963,151 Michigan MI 4,813,156 $ 8,286,614,929 Minnesota MN 2,613,771 $ 4,577,086,990 Mississippi MS 1,427,440 $ 2,422,655,854 Missouri MO 2,933,973 $ 5,118,911,639 Montana MT 527,902 $ 932,003,084 Nebraska NE 887,877 $ 1,611,581,538 Nevada NV 1,496,510 $ 2,484,078,422 New Hampshire NH 676,004 $ 1,139,776,925 New Jersey NJ 3,955,396 $ 6,507,621,505 New Mexico NM 997,072 $ 1,684,917,178 New York NY 9,341,632 $ 15,034,060,259 North Carolina NC 4,820,974 $ 8,264,415,092 North Dakota ND 354,768 $ 632,983,746 Ohio OH 5,828,477 $ 9,833,041,489 Oklahoma OK 1,799,803 $ 3,190,860,867 Oregon OR 2,031,861 $ 3,425,278,483 Pennsylvania PA 6,258,107 $ 10,596,406,088 Rhode Island RI 536,218 $ 869,615,684 South Carolina SC 2,443,864 $ 4,174,979,940 South Dakota SD 416,962 $ 759,483,658 Tennessee TN 3,305,606 $ 5,693,071,645 Texas TX 12,396,590 $ 21,635,810,592 Utah UT 1,287,162 $ 2,494,199,291 Vermont VT 327,867 $ 555,841,287 Virginia VA 3,796,975 $ 6,447,589,217 Washington WA 3,453,810 $ 5,876,091,642 West Virginia WV 913,264 $ 1,578,210,674 Wisconsin WI 2,817,912 $ 4,948,382,340 Wyoming WY 270,626 $ 488,905,666 Foreign Addresses 748,724 $ 1,222,795,510

