FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy sent condolences on March 14 to the family of Little Rock filmmaker Brent Renaud who was killed March 13 in Ukraine while documenting Russia’s invasion into the country.

The president addressed the family of Renaud on Twitter and spoke about Renaud’s professionalism and commitment to documenting the conflict.

“The people of Ukraine, who are fighting against the Russian regime to defend their homeland and democracy in the world, are mourning with you,” Zelenskyy said.

Renaud was killed in Irpen, Ukraine, according to Kyiv regional police on Facebook.

A second post said two other correspondents were injured and taken to the capital hospital.

According to the Associated Press, Renaud was gathering material for a report about refugees when his vehicle was hit at a checkpoint in Irpin, just outside the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv. Ukraine’s Interior Ministry said the area has sustained intense shelling by Russian forces in recent days.

Renaud served as a Visiting Distinguished Professor of Journalism Ethics at the University of Arkansas in 2019.

His colleagues spoke with KNWA/FOX24 about his work and accomplishments throughout the years.