Uncertainty surrounds back-to-school shopping

Parents across the country are still in the dark about school reopening plans, leaving many families wondering how to prepare and putting off back-to-school shopping.

In response, many retailers are extending sales.

“The deals will run probably through early to mid-September,” says Samantha Gordon of Consumer Reports.

Extra time to take advantage of steep discounts on technology, including laptops and wireless headphones to help with distance learning.

Face masks are on the list for students who will be heading back to the classroom.

Experts say its important to find a mask that is comfortable and fits properly.

“We don’t want the first time for a child to have to wear a mask for any extended period of time to be that first day back in school. Make sure they practice with it so they’re not touching it and pulling it down,” says pediatrician Dr. Chad Rudnick.

It’s also a good idea to buy and pack multiples, in case your child’s mask gets dirty or lost.

LATEST STORIES: