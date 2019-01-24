Univ. of Louisiana volunteer softball coach killed in chain-reaction crash

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Geri Ann Glasco (Photo Courtesy Ragin Cajuns)

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) - Two people were killed in an early-morning crash on Interstate 10 in Lafayette, Louisiana.

The crash claimed the lives of 24-year-old Geri Glasco, of Arnaudville, and 45-year-old Kenneth McNeil of, Houston. Glasco is the daughter of UL Softball Coach Gerry Glasco. She was also a volunteer coach on the UL softball team.

The preliminary investigation revealed that 67-year-old William Rawlings of Killeen, Texas, was driving a 2010 Freightliner 18-wheeler eastbound on I-10 when he encountered slow-moving traffic in an active construction zone.

For unknown reasons, Rawlings was unable to slow down in a timely manner and struck the rear of a 2015 Dodge Ram pickup driven by McNeil.

That initial crash began a chain reaction involving a total of five vehicles. McNeil’s vehicle was pushed into Glasco’s vehicle, a 2017 Ford Escape. Glasco’s Ford then struck the rear of a second 18-wheeler, which in turn struck another 18-wheeler.

McNeil and Glasco were both killed as a result of the crash. Rawlings submitted a breath sample which showed no alcohol present at the time of the crash.

The investigation is ongoing, and charges may be pending.