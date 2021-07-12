US Customs officers find meth shipment hidden inside peanut shells

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Officers with U.S. Customs and Border Protection say they discovered several hundred grams of methamphetamine hidden inside peanuts at an express consignment hub in Memphis.

On June 29, officers X-rayed a shipment that was being sent from Mexico to Texas when they discovered some “suspicious anomalies,” the agency said. The manifest listed the shipment as “REGIONAL BREAD ROASTED PEANUTS REGIONAL DUST SWEET MADE OF CORN.”

Authorities said when they broke open the peanut shells, they discovered a white crystalline substance inside. That substance later tested positive for methamphetamine.

"Anybody WANT A PEANUT!?" Andre the Giant to Wallace Shawn, The Princess Bride. @CBP Memphis Seizes 489 grams of Methamphetamine hidden in individual peanut shells. Good work by @DFONewOrleans Field Office. Read: https://t.co/kFSOg0ht5n pic.twitter.com/t0tjyEogPb — CBP Gulf Coast (@CBPGulfCoast) July 9, 2021

Authorities said attempts to smuggle drugs in shipments is common.

“My experienced officers long ago lost all surprise at the smuggling methods they encounter every shift,” said Area Port Director Michael Neipert in a news release. “Narcotics in fruit, nuts, baked goods, shoes, toys and all kinds of other items disguised as gifts or other legitimate shipments fly through the express consignment world. These days you can get a gram of methamphetamine at half the price of what cocaine costs, and at twice the potency. I’m proud we were able to keep this shipment from getting to its destination.”

In all, authorities said they seized 489 grams, which is the equivalent of 2,445 doses.