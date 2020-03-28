US-run maquiladoras go on monthlong work-stoppage in Juarez

1  of  90
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Atwood United Methodist Church Barton Community College Butler Community College May Commencement Exercises cancelled Carriage Factory Art Gallery closed temporarily to the public through April Chicken N Pickle closing down restaurant scheduled events & operations Church of the Brethren - Garden City City of Arkansas City will close City Hall to the public starting March 23 Cosmosphere International Science Center & Space Museum in Hutchinson Cowley Co limits access to 3 campuses DCF Service Centers close until further notice, key services to continue Derby Woodlawn UMC Doc’s Friends & WSU Tech postponed April 18 Pull a Plane event Dodge City Boot Hill Museum Eastminster Church - Wichita El Dorado Senior Center closed through March 31, 2020 Ellinwood 1st Baptist Church Eric Fisher Academy Closing Temporarily Amid COVID-19 Concerns Finney County offices closed to public: First United Methodist Church in Sterling, no services Friends University Garden City Administrative Center Garden City Community College Garden City First United Methodist Church Genesis Health Clubs Girls Scouts of Kansas Heartland: No meetings or activitie until May 10 Great Bend American Legion Post 180 Great Bend First Assembly of God Church Great Bend St. John's Episcopal Church Harvey County Historical Museum Hays - North Oak Comunity Church Haysville Activity Center Haysville Resurrection Lutheran Church Hutchinson Moose Lodge Hutchinson Zoo Kansas Prisoner Review Board Kansas public schools closed for the remainder of 2019-2020 school year Kansas State to cancel all in-person commencement ceremonies Lake Afton Observatory Lake Afton Public Observatory Lee Richardson Zoo Mark Arts Newman University North Newton Mennonite Central Committee North Oak Community Church Pathway Church Planet Fitness - All locations Regal Theaters Salina First Church of the Nazarene Salina Public Library Sedgwick County Household Hazardous Waste Swap & Shop Sedgwick County Register of Deeds Sedgwick County Women, Infant & Children (WIC) Sedgwick County Zoo Stevens County Textron Employees Club West Fitness Center and East Activity Center The American Athletic Conference canceled all competitions for the academic The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum Towne East Mall closed through March 29 Valley Center closing down all public spaces inside City Facilities startin Washburn University moves classes online for the remainder of the semester Wichita - Friends University Fine Arts Department Wichita - Sharon Baptist Church Youth Wichita - St. James Episcopal Church Wichita - University Congregational Church Wichita - Woodland UMC Wichita Aldersgate UMC Wichita Antioch Christian Church Wichita Ascension Lutheran Church Wichita Calvary United Methodist Church Wichita Central Community Church Wichita Chamber of Commerce Wichita Countryside Christian Church Wichita Exploration Place Wichita Federal Credit Union Wichita Immanuel Baptist Wichita Indian Hills Church of the Nazarene Wichita Indian Hills Church of the Nazarene Wichita Life.Church - east and west campuses Wichita Mid American Credit Union Wichita Museum of World Treasures Wichita Open Streets ICT at Nomar Wichita Parkview Baptist Church Wichita St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church Wichita St. John's Episcopal Church Wichita Summit Church Wichita Symphony Wichita The Tutoring Center Wichita Woodland United Methodist Church Winfield First Presbyterian Church

US-run maquiladoras go on monthlong work-stoppage in Juarez

National / World

Thousands of maquiladora workers expected to go home at half pay due to coronavirus-related production cutbacks

by: Julian Resendiz

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — Thousands of maquiladora workers in Juarez will take a monthlong forced vacation starting next week, as more U.S.-run factories implement work-stoppages.

The workers will be paid only half their wages but will keep benefits during the furlough, Juarez Mayor Armando Cabada said on Friday. A total of 28 plants will be implementing the so-called “technical stoppages.”

The mayor said he didn’t know how many workers would be affected, but industry experts in the United States say it will be a lot.

“There are maquiladoras (U.S.-run plants in Mexico) that are not in what we would deem essential supply chains: medical, food or what have you,” said Jerry Pacheco, president and CEO of the Border Industrial Association. “They bought themselves a little time by remaining open just to negotiate how employees would get compensated during the shutdown period. This was expected. It’s not a surprise.”

Maquiladoras manufacture parts, components or products for companies outside Mexico, mostly in the United States. With many industrial operations in the U.S. cutting back on production or outright crippled due to decreased demand or workplace restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was only a matter of time before the biggest employer on the Mexican side of the U.S. border got hit, experts said.

“When you’re talking 28 plants, that’s quite a few workers. […] Let’s say that a quarter of the maquilas are deemed non-essential, now you’re talking a lot of people. So this virus could really create a lot of people who are unemployed for a temporary period of time,” Pacheco said.

Chihuahua state officials said they are working with maquiladora officials to ensure those who continue to operate have well-stocked infirmaries, medical personnel on duty, all the necessary hygiene and cleaning products and provide adequate spacing.

“It’s a fine line between protecting the public, which is of the utmost importance right now and putting people out on the street temporarily. It’s a very tough call,” Pacheco said.

Some maquiladoras will continue to operate through the pandemic precisely because they manufacture medical equipment or supplies for food-producers. “You also need logistics, because you need to keep those supplies going around,” he said.

But those who produce consumer products could be vulnerable right now. Many maquiladoras in Juarez are also part of the automotive supply chain, Pacheco said, so they are subject to production cutbacks in Michigan.

“That has to be kept an eye on because that’s a huge part of our regional economy,” he said, noting how warehouses and support operations in the El Paso, Texas-Santa Teresa, New Mexico area could be affected as well.

Visit BorderReport.com for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the United States-Mexico border.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories