US sued to stop deportation of 3 children to El Salvador

1  of  60
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Ark City closing some public facilities Chicken N Pickle closing down restaurant scheduled events & operations Cosmosphere International Science Center & Space Museum in Hutchinson Cowley Co limits access to 3 campuses Derby City Hall Senior Center temporarily closes March 18 Doc’s Friends & WSU Tech postponed April 18 Pull a Plane event Dodge City Boot Hill Museum El Dorado Senior Center closed through March 31, 2020 Emprise Bank Friends University Garden City Community College Girls Scouts of Kansas Heartland: No meetings or activitie until May 10 Harvey County Historical Museum Hays - North Oak Comunity Church Haysville Municipal Court cancelled for March 17th and March 24th Kansas Prisoner Review Board Kansas public schools closed for the remainder of 2019-2020 school year Kansas State to cancel all in-person commencement ceremonies Lee Richardson Zoo Mark Arts North Newton Mennonite Central Committee North Oak Community Church Regal Theaters Reno County Museum Salina Public Library Salina Smoky Hill Museum Sedgwick County Extension Education Center St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church STRATACA: KS Underground Salt Museum Textron Employees Club West Fitness Center and East Activity Center The American Athletic Conference canceled all competitions for the academic The Loony Bin Comedy Club, Wichita canceling all shows for the next 2 weeks The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum TOP Early Learning Center closed till March 20 Valley Center closing down all public spaces inside City Facilities startin Wichita - Friends University Fine Arts Department Wichita - Sharon Baptist Church Youth Wichita - St. James Episcopal Church Wichita - St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church Wichita - University Congregational Church Wichita - Woodland UMC Wichita Aldersgate UMC Wichita Ascension Lutheran Church Wichita Botanica Gardens Wichita Calvary United Methodist Church Wichita Century II Wichita Chamber of Commerce Wichita CityArts Wichita Great Plains Nature Center Wichita Old Cowtown, Mid-American All-Indian and Wichita Art Museums Wichita Park and Recreation centers Wichita Public Libraries Wichita Q-line Wichita Ralph Wulz Riverside Tennis Center Wichita Riverview Baptist Church Wichita St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church Wichita St. John's Episcopal Church Wichita Woodland United Methodist Church Wichtia - Glenn Park Christian Church

US sued to stop deportation of 3 children to El Salvador

National / World

by: NOMAAN MERCHANT, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON (AP) — After being denied U.S. asylum in Texas and returned to a squalid camp in Mexico, a mother from El Salvador chose to send her three children back across the border alone. Now, those children face deportation, even though their father lives in Maryland and is eager to take them in, according to attorneys.

Lawyers for the children sued the U.S. government Tuesday demanding that the children be released from a government facility and allowed to seek asylum.

Their mother remains in Matamoros, Mexico, where an estimated 2,000 people live in a squalid tent camp, waiting for their court hearings a short distance away in Brownsville, Texas.

Many parents at the camp have made the same choice. According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, 498 children in its custody have said their family is in Mexico.

In the lawsuit filed in federal court in Washington, D.C., the CAIR Coalition and Justice Action Center argue that the children deserve a new court hearing because they are now considered “unaccompanied” children under government rules.

The Associated Press is withholding the names of the mother and her children because they fear being targeted by MS-13 if forced to return to El Salvador.

According to the lawsuit, the mother and father were active in their local church in El Salvador and frequently evangelized to others. They believe their ministry drew the attention of MS-13, the violent transnational gang. Gang members attacked the father and eventually threatened his life, leading the family to flee.

They lived in Mexico for two years, then moved back to El Salvador, going from town to town, the lawsuit says. But they concluded last year that they would have to try to enter the U.S.

The father and his second eldest daughter went first, arriving in the U.S. in June 2019 and settling in Maryland after they were released by border agents.

The mother and three of their children — daughters now aged 16 and 14, and a 9-year-old son — left later and arrived at the U.S.-Mexico border in September. By then, the U.S. had implemented its “Remain in Mexico” program in South Texas, under which more than 50,000 people have been sent back across the border with court dates sometimes months away.

The mother and her three children were sent to Matamoros under the program.

In January, a judge in Brownsville denied their asylum claim and the family returned to the camp.

At the camp, someone grabbed the 16-year-old daughter and tried to assault her. Another person beat the 9-year-old boy and took money he had to buy food. They had seen kidnappings and extortion attempts, and once observed a corpse floating in the nearby Rio Grande.

So the mother sent her three children across the border alone in January.

The Department of Health and Human Services has declined to release the three children, so their father goes to a facility in Crofton, Maryland, to see them.

He says he is certain that if they are deported, they would be killed.

“My only purpose was to save my family,” he said.

Even if the children win their case in U.S. courts, the mother may have no way of entering the country herself. According to her lawyers, she has missed a deadline to file an appeal.

The mom said she would be happy regardless.

“A mother wants the best for her children,” she said. “Nothing can compare to a mother’s love.”

___

This version corrects the name of the Justice Action Center from Justice Action Council.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories