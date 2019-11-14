Valley Center schools address vaping among students hours after Senate Committee on Health gets update

VALLEY CENTER, Kan. (KSNW) – The Senate Committee on Health got an update on the vaping crisis from federal agencies.

The CDC continues to look into what is causing lung injuries to thousands, but says vitamin E acetate may be to blame.

After originally saying the Trump administration would ban flavored E-cigarettes, the FDA says that might not happen.

The hearing comes hours after the Valley Center school district addressed vaping among its students. The district says a recent survey shows a quarter of its high schoolers use E-cigarettes.

It’s considering joining the lawsuit against JUUL, the leading manufacturer of vape pens, to reimburse them for the resources used to combat vaping.