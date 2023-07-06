JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Congressman Greg Murphy hopes to preserve the history of our local veterans throughout Eastern North Carolina with a project sponsored by the Library of Congress.

Wednesday kicked off the Veteran’s History Project in Jacksonville, collecting stories, memories, and legacies for years to come.

“Regardless if they served on the battlefield, or as an administrative clerk, or even serving food in the chow hall. Every veteran story is important,” said Cody Brown, a caseworker for Greg Murphy’s office and USA RET.

(Claire Curry, WNCT photo)

Veterans will conduct a 30-minute interview, collect 20 pages of journal entries and 10 photographs of their time served to be submitted into the archives of the Library of Congress.

“Our constituents, one in seven are veterans,” Murphy said. “So if you think about just those numbers, and then all the family members, and then also active duty, how critically important the military is for Eastern North Carolina.”

It’s all done so future generations can look back on their ancestor’s dedication to our country. One veteran and caseworker on the project shared some of his experiences, including witnessing the 2009 mass shooting at Fort Hood.

“I was there when that took place and how we were a part of the ministry team because I was a chaplain assistant in the Army, to be able to help the families during that crisis at home,” said Cody Brown.

Another veteran hopes to discuss his time serving alongside his family.

“I want to talk about, as a father, being in a combat zone, on two different combat trips with two different sons. So I did one tour in Iraq with my oldest son. And then I did one tour in Afghanistan, with my youngest.” said James Hunter, USMC Ret.

With over 20 interviews already scheduled, and many others reaching out, retired service members hope to shed light on the moments history books leave out.

“Now you’re hearing it from the individuals that were there in the trenches. What did they feel? How did they feel?” said Fernando Schiefelbein, USMC Ret.

To get more information, contact Murphy’s Jacksonville office at (910) 937-6929 or click here to see his website.