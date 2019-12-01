Veterans share stories through song

(KUSA) – Songwriting with Soldiers, a nonprofit camp for veterans, offers two- to three-hour sessions with songwriters to craft a ballad telling the story of service.

“You put those two people together…you come up with a song that often speaks to all of us,” says Mary Judd, co-founder of the group. “The truths come out for the veteran.”

The songs don’t necessarily have to be about service. Veteran Adrienne Sommers wrote a song about her relationship with her father.

“He died 21 years ago when I was 18,” she says. “And when he died we kind of just packed everything up – put it in boxes.”

Sommers said her father was a country music artist. So earlier this year, she went in search of some of the songs he wrote. She literally started unpacking boxes.

And she realized something else had been stuffed away.

“I’m unpacking emotional things that I carry with me and turning that into forgiveness,” she says.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2QXu6GK