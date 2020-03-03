Victim killed in Missouri entertainment district was 17

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Authorities say the victim killed in a shooting that also wounded four people in a popular Kansas City entertainment district was just 17 years old.

Police identified the teen Monday as Devin Harris, and said three men injured in the Westport shooting are in stable condition.

Two of them had been in critical condition. A women also sustained non-life threatening injuries around 1:30 a.m.

Saturday after shots were fired by occupants of a sport utility vehicle. Twenty-five-year-old Devon Carteris jailed on $150,000 bond on charges of unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action in the shooting.

