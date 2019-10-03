Victim’s family offers forgiveness following Guyger murder conviction

DALLAS, Texas (NBC) – An amazing display of compassion and forgiveness took place in a Dallas, Texas courtroom Wednesday during the sentencing of former police officer Amber Guyger.

Guyger, convicted of murder after mistakenly entering the apartment of neighbor Botham Jean and shooting him to death, believing he was an intruder, was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

During the sentencing phase Brandt Jean, Botham’s brother, offered his forgiveness and a hug.

“I love you as a person,” Jean told Guyger. “I don’t wish anything bad on you.”

People outside the courtroom reacted angrily to Guyger’s sentence, believing she should’ve received more time for shooting the unarmed Botham Jean in his own living room. Dozens of demonstrators later marched through parts of downtown Dallas to protest the sentence.

Guyger, who was fired after the September 2018 shooting, was convicted of murder Tuesday.

