Video captures moment small plane crashes into New Jersey home

WOODBRIDGE, N.J. (NBC) – A doorbell camera captured the moment a small plane went down in New Jersey on Tuesday

Video shows a Cessna 414 falling from the sky right before it crashed in Colonia.

Federal investigators say the pilot of a small plane who died was cleared to land before suddenly losing contact with air traffic controllers.

The unidentified male pilot was the lone passenger on the plane. No one on the ground was hurt

National Transportation Safety Board investigator Adam Gerhardt says three houses were impacted by the crash, and it could take up to three days to clear the Cessna 414’s wreckage from the home in Woodbridge Township.

Investigators are looking into what caused the crash.

