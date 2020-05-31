VIDEO: NYPD truck appears to plow through crowd during protest

***warning. this item contains material that some viewers may find disturbing due to the graphic nature.***

NEW YORK – New York City police drove a vehicle into a crowd of people during Saturday’s unrest over the police killing of George Floyd. The incident was captured on camera.

The video shows an NYPD vehicle against a barrier blocking protesters, then apparently driving into the barrier, knocking protesters over.

A law enforcement official says the officer hit the gas after realizing there was a flaming bag on top of the vehicle. It wasn’t immediately clear if there were any injuries.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio told CNN affiliate NY One that he found the video troubling, saying he wished the officers hadn’t acted as they did. However, he said the police were being surrounded and attacked and had to get away.

De Blasio said the incident is being investigated.

CNN has reached out to the NYPD, the New York governor, and the New York attorney general’s office for comment.

