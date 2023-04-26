WARNING: The images in the video are disturbing

ROBBINSVILLE, N.J. (NBC) – A New Jersey police officer was struck by a hit-and-run driver over the weekend.

The Robbinsville Township Police Department released dashboard camera video of the police officer being struck and injured by a hit-and-run driver on Saturday. The officer was aiding the driver of a disabled vehicle.

As he stood by the side of the road speaking to the driver, a car struck him, his patrol car and the disabled vehicle.

The officer called for help, and medics arrived. He was released and is expected to make a full recovery.

Police arrested a 52-year-old woman in connection to the hit-and-run. She was charged with second-degree aggravated assault on a police officer and fourth-degree assault by an auto.