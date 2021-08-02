Video shows black bear dragging deer from middle of Pennsylvania road

MCKEAN COUNTY, Pa. (Nexstar Media Wire) — That’s no pot of honey and this is no Winnie the Pooh. When a wild bear finds food, it takes it.

This bear was recorded in McKean County, Pennsylvania by Eureka Fire and Rescue medic Howie Ament in July, as he was driving through Allegheny National Forest. The bear can be seen grabbing the body of a deer and dragging it from the middle of the road and back into the cover of the forest.

TIPS FOR BEAR ENCOUNTERS

According to the Pennsylvania Game Commission, black bears are generally shy and avoid contact with humans. They suggest doing everything you can to prevent close encounters and conflicts with bears, including the following: