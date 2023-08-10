LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WJW) — Newly released video shows a shopping aisle was busy with half a dozen shoppers when a car crashes through the store’s exterior brick wall and into the aisle and shelves.

The video was released Thursday by police in Lakewood, Ohio, a day after the crash happened at a Lakewood ALDI, leaving one person with minor injuries.

**Warning: The video below may be graphic. There were only minor injuries.

Police said an older man mistakenly hit the gas pedal and the car accelerated through the parking lot of the store on West 117th Street, slamming into the store at about 25 mph Wednesday afternoon.

In the video, you can see outside the store’s window into the parking lot as the car drives right between two parked cars just as a woman is getting out of her car. That woman wasn’t hit.

The car then crashes through the store, knocking one man off of his feet and onto his back into a pile of debris from the crash, while several other shoppers were narrowly missed by feet or even inches.

Police say the driver of the car said he didn’t need treatment for any injuries and was driven home by his son.

The ALDI store remained closed Thursday after the damage that was caused during the crash.

Lakewood police said the crash is still being investigated and haven’t announced any charges at this time.