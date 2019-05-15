Video shows moment elderly man is pushed off bus before his death

This undated Clark County Detention Center booking photo shows Cadesha Michelle Bishop of Las Vegas. On Monday, May 6, 2019, Bishop, 25, was arrested on a murder charge in the death of 74-year-old Serge Fournier. Authorities say he was fatally injured in a fall to a sidewalk when Bishop shoved him and his walker off […]

LAS VEGAS (CNN) – A 25-year-old woman is behind bars after an elderly man died after being pushed out of a bus.

Cadesha Bishop faces a charge of open murder on an elderly, vulnerable person and being held on $100,000 bail pending prelimnary hearing.

The incident occurred on March 21.

Witnesses say Bishop pushed the 74-year-old, Serge Fournier, out of the bus doors and on to the ground after the victim asked the woman to “be nicer to the passengers” on the bus.

The man refused medical treatment at the time, but sought medical attention later that evening.

Mr. Fournier died from his injuries four weeks later on April 23, and his family notified police on May 3.

Bishop was arrested three days later. She is due in court for a preliminary hearing on May 21.